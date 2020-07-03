Bill Approved to Surgically Castrate Child Abusers

In a bid to suppress child abuse, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has passed a bill that allows the authorities to prevent the culprit from ever repeating such a crime again.

On July 1, the AJK Assembly adopted the bill called the Criminal Law (Third Amendment Act 2020), under the chairmanship of Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir.

While discussing the Criminal Amendment Act with reporters, Ahmad Raza Qadri, the Minister for Disaster Management Authority, said that the pedophilia has become common in our society for which this law has been introduced.

ALSO READ

University Terminates Professor Exposed by Iqrar-ul-Hasan Over Sexual Abuse of Girls

He said that under this law if a person sexually abuses children under the age of 18, the court will have the power to sentence him to death, life imprisonment, or deprive him of the sexual ability. Even if a person attempts to commit the heinous crime, he could be sentenced to jail for 5 to 10 years.

He noted that previously, due to the lack of social support and minor punishments in the existing law, people did not report such cases.

Similarly, in the Hudood law, the method of testimony gets most of the innocent people trapped and the culprits acquitted.

ALSO READ

Foreign Services Official Faces the Axe Following Sexual Harassment Charges

Qadri said that to prevent misuse of the law, the investigation would be carried out by at least a DSP-level officer while the trial session court would be required to decide the case within 60 days.

If the cases are not decided within the stipulated time, the court will provide a valid reason and seek permission from the apex court for an extension.