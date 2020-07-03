Franchises & PCB to Reschedule Remaining PSL 5 Matches Despite Losses Worth Millions

The eighth meeting of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Governing Council was held via teleconference on Thursday, 2nd July.

The franchises and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reiterated their most preferred option remained the staging of the remaining four matches of the PSL 2020 in November.

Having expressed that optimism, they acknowledged there were a number of moving pieces due to the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed to continue to review and monitor the situation internally before making recommendations to the Governing Council.

The six franchises and PCB agreed on a framework for greater collaboration to ensure the long-term growth of the PSL and to create financial sustainability. The independent PSL department will continue to function under PSL Project Executive, Shoaib Naveed.

PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani said the PSL will continue to flourish as the cricket board and franchisees will be working closely to ensure its success.

The PCB and the franchises expressed determination that they will continue to work together to resolve all pending matters and ensure all parties continue to flourish and benefit from what is now one of the biggest and most followed cricket leagues in the world.

Islamabad United’s owner, Ali Naqvi, lauded the setting up of a separate PSL department, saying it was the need of the hour.

The formation of a separate PSL department is a much-needed step. PSL is Pakistan’s biggest brand and a dedicated team working on it year round will improve workings for all stakeholders involved in the league. We all saw what PSL means to Pakistani fans this year with the entire season taking place here. There is immense potential for us to grow collectively and we are keen to work with PCB to ensure this growth.

Earlier, there were reports that staging the remaining four matches would cost over Rs. 40 million whereas the total revenue is estimated to be around Rs. 5-7.5 million, rendering it financially infeasible.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.