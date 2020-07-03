Motorola Silently Launches One Fusion With Quad Cameras & Massive Battery

Motorola has quietly announced a toned-down variant of the previously launched Motorola One Fusion+. The smartphone does not come with impressive specifications, especially when compared to Smartphones launched by other OEMs in the same price bracket.
Design and Display
Aesthetically, the smartphone looks a lot like its maxed-out sibling, the Motorola One Fusion+. However, unlike the plus variant, Motorola One Fusion does not come with a pop-up selfie camera. Instead it sports the age old water drop notch.
It is built around a 6.5-inch LCD panel with HD+ (720p) resolution and the fingerprint sensor is mounted on the back.
Internals and Storage
Under the hood, the smartphone features a dated Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
On the software front, Motorola One Fusion runs Android 10 out of the box with Motorola’s new My UX on top.
Cameras
At the back, the smartphone boasts a quad-sensor camera with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide angle sensor, a 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor.
For selfies, it is equipped with an 8 MP snapper.
Battery and Pricing
Motorola One Fusion packs 5000mAh battery that, according to the company, can provide up to two days of battery life.
It is currently available for sale and costs around $250.
Motorola One Fusion Specifications
- CPU: Octa-core 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53
- GPU: Adreno 616
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- OS: Android 10.0, My UX
- Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE;
- Display:
-
- LCD capacitive touchscreen, 6.5 inches, 720 x 1560 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio
- Memory:
-
- RAM: 4 GB
- Internal: 64 GB
- Camera:
-
- Primary: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
- Secondary: 8 MP
- Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Fingerprint scanner: Yes (rear-mounted)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- Price: $250