Motorola Silently Launches One Fusion With Quad Cameras & Massive Battery

Motorola has quietly announced a toned-down variant of the previously launched Motorola One Fusion+. The smartphone does not come with impressive specifications, especially when compared to Smartphones launched by other OEMs in the same price bracket.

Design and Display

Aesthetically, the smartphone looks a lot like its maxed-out sibling, the Motorola One Fusion+. However, unlike the plus variant, Motorola One Fusion does not come with a pop-up selfie camera. Instead it sports the age old water drop notch.

It is built around a 6.5-inch LCD panel with HD+ (720p) resolution and the fingerprint sensor is mounted on the back.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, the smartphone features a dated Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

On the software front, Motorola One Fusion runs Android 10 out of the box with Motorola’s new My UX on top.

Cameras

At the back, the smartphone boasts a quad-sensor camera with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide angle sensor, a 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

For selfies, it is equipped with an 8 MP snapper.

Battery and Pricing

Motorola One Fusion packs 5000mAh battery that, according to the company, can provide up to two days of battery life.

It is currently available for sale and costs around $250.

Motorola One Fusion Specifications

CPU: Octa-core 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53

Octa-core 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU: Adreno 616

Adreno 616 Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS: Android 10.0, My UX

Android 10.0, My UX Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE;

2G, 3G, 4G LTE; Display:

LCD capacitive touchscreen, 6.5 inches, 720 x 1560 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio



Memory:

RAM: 4 GB Internal: 64 GB



Camera:

Primary: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Secondary: 8 MP

