OGDC Starts Gas Collection at Two New Wells

The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) being the operator of Thal D&P.L with 100 percent working interest has started commercial production of gas from its exploratory wells Thal East-1 and Bhambhra-1, located in district Sukkur, which are located in Sindh.

“The OGDCL indigenously completed 6” inch dia, 7.5 km flow line from Bhambra Well # 1 to Thal East well # 1 and 8” inch dia, 28.8 km flow line from Thal East well # 1 to Thal West Well # 1. The 8” dia, 12 km flow line from Thal West Well # 1 to Kadanwari Plant was already completed in June, 2019 and well was injected into the system at that time,” said the statement.

On June 26th, 2020, the first gas of Thal East well # 1 was injected into the system whereas on June 28th, 2020 the first gas of Bhambhra well # 1 was also injected into the system. The gas is being processed at Kadanwari Plant for onward transmission to M/s SSGCL network. OGDCL is committed to providing 10 MMSCFD gas from Thal East # 1 well and 2.25 MMSCFD gas from Bhambhra well # 1.

This start of commercial production will increase the gas production of the company and of the country thus helping in mitigating ever-growing demand of domestic consumers and industry.

Earlier, the joint venture of Baratai D&P.L comprising OGDCL as Operator (97.5%) & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) (2.5%) had started commercial production of Gas and Condensate from its exploratory well Dhok Hussain # 01, which is located in district Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The Early Production Facilities which includes installation of wellhead facility, gathering & separation facility, dehydration plant, pumping facility, storage tanks, filling gantry, gas metering and infrastructure development was completed through indigenous efforts of OGDCL.