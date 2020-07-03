OnePlus Announces New Smart TVs With Upto 4K Panels, Starting at $174

Last year, OnePlus launched its first 4K QLED Android Television series alongside its extremely successful, but expensive, flagship killer, the OnePlus 7T. Almost a year later, the company has launched three new smart TVs as part of its new U-series and Y-series. The TV models launched are 55U1, 43Y1, and 32Y1.

Design and Display

Featuring thin bezels, a better screen to body ratio, and a sleek appearance, the smart TVs follow the same design profile as the OP Q-series launched last year.

The TVs feature 95% screen to body ratio, 6.9mm thickness at its thinnest point on the back, carbon fiber pattern over the speaker system and a metal body.

As the names suggest, 55U1, 43Y1, and 32Y1, the TVs are built around 55-inch, 43-inch, and 32-inch LCD panels, respectively. Where the 55-inch model boasts 4K resolution, the 43-inch model features 1080p resolution, and the 32-inch model comes with a 1366×768 resolution LCD panel. All TVs support 93% DCI-P3 color coverage, while the 55-inch model also comes with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Other Specifications

The OnePlus 55U1 comes with a 30W audio system with four-speaker and Dolby Atmos support. It runs on Android TV 9 and features a built-in Chromecast with Miracast and DLNA as well as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The smaller models, on the other hand, feature a 20W speaker system with Dolby Audio and run on a similar OS. They can all be used with the OnePlus Connect app to connect multiple devices at a time.

All three models are equipped with a new data saver mode that reduces data consumption and gives regular warnings if the preset limit is exceeded.

Pricing and Availability

The Smart TVs will be available for sale by 5th July with the following price tags