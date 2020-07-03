PUBG Mobile Crosses $3 Billion Total Revenue

The famous battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battleground Mobile, although recently banned in Pakistan, has been a great success globally. The Bluehole owned game has not only seen a massive 734 million downloads worldwide during its lifetime, but has also brought in revenue four times greater than its rival, Garena Free Fire.

According to a recent report by Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile has dominated the mobile multiplayer gaming market, especially the battle royale genre.

During its lifetime, the game was able to bring in a massive sum of 3 Billion US Dollars in revenue with just 2020 alone bringing in $1.3 Billion. In just seven months, the game doubled its lifetime revenue. The ongoing pandemic and strict lockdown in many regions around the world since March 2020 have played an important role in the soaring number of downloads and hence, revenue.

As far as the top markets are concerned, when it comes to purchases, Chinese players accounted for 52 percent of the total revenue generated with the US and Japan rounding the top three at 14 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively.

Apart from this, about 79 percent of the players’ spending has been brought in by the App store, while Google Play accounted for 65 percent of all downloads.