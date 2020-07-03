Sindh Rejects Federal Govt’s Uniform Syllabus for the Whole Country

The government of Sindh has refused to introduce a uniform syllabus designed by the federal government. The provincial government has contended that devising the curriculum is a provincial prerogative.

The decision was made during a meeting of the education department chaired by Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah. Saeed Ghani, the Education Minister, informed the attendants of the meeting regarding the federal government’s proposal to introduce a uniform syllabus across the country.

ALSO READ

Govt to Introduce a Single Curriculum for All Schools Next Year

Ghani said that the federal government has shared the contents of the syllabus to be introduced in the country.

They want a uniform curriculum in the country.

Ghani briefed the meeting that the Sindh government’s syllabus includes the subject of social studies for classes six to eight, which the proposed curriculum does not cover.

To this, CM Murad observed that the syllabus of the Sindh government was better than the proposed curriculum by the federal government.

The provincial curriculum, devised as per the guidelines of effective learning skills, is far better and in accordance with modern-day needs as compared to the federal government’s uniform syllabus.

ALSO READ

HEC Clarifies Reports About Opening Universities from Next Week

The Chief Minister also asked Saeed Ghani to draw a comparison between both the curriculums and submit a report to him as soon as possible.

He said that the Sindh government will notify the new curriculum on its own as it is the province’s prerogative.

The Federal government on March 19 also announced that it has completed the first phase of its plan to introduce a uniform syllabus across the country as it prepared curriculum for up to fifth grade.