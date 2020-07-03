US Praises Pakistan for Its Help in Fighting COVID-19, Donates 100 Ventilators

To support the country’s fight against COVID-19, the United States has donated 100 ventilators to Pakistan. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has delivered the shipment of 100 state-of-the-art ventilators to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The ventilators will now be delivered to hospitals across Pakistan as the country battles to contain the spread of coronavirus. The total number of cases has crossed 221,000 as of Friday, 3rd July 2020 with over 4,500 reported deaths.

US Ambassador to Pakistan, Paul Jones said:

The US stands with Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus. These American-made ventilators will help Pakistani patients in the most acute need of medical care.

Valued at over $3 million, the ventilators are sent in as a token of appreciation by the US considering Pakistan contributed medical supplies to help fight COVID-19 in America. The ventilators are compact and easily deployable and will help Paksitani doctors to treat patients suffering from the respiratory disease more effectively.

According to the reports, Pakistan has an acute shortage of necessary medical equipment including the ventilators to combat the novel coronavirus, however, the donation from the US will play a major role in containing the contagion.

