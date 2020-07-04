Huawei Pakistan Holds Ecosystem Partner Summit 2020

The Huawei Pakistan Ecosystem Partner Summit 2020 was held under the theme of “Win Together” virtually. All Huawei partners across Pakistan joined the event, exchanged success stories and explored new business opportunities in a Win-Win Ecosystem.

The summit focused on future strategies, policies and incentives programs with a theme to Win Together. It also demonstrated how the development of Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and AI technologies are enabling significant advancement in the application, network, and coverage of enterprise campuses.

The Summit started with the CEO Huawei Pakistan Mark Meng explaining how Partners help them to grow and build a fully connected intelligent world. Mr. Mark Meng said:

“In this era of change and uncertainty, Huawei can provide unique value to our partners and customers. With our end-to-end ICT infrastructure portfolio, rich experience accumulated from our operations in more than 170 countries, and our continuous investment 10% of revenue into R&D, We are able to make sure our products and solutions are in leading position”.

Gao Weijie, MD EBG, Huawei Technologies Pakistan explained how we can grow as a team through internal collaboration and external trust. Huawei enterprise business group launched two remarkable solutions “HoloSens IVS 1800” & “Huawei IdeaHub” to leverage innovative technologies to help partners and customers cope with the challenges due to the pandemic.

5G and AI being the backbone of Huawei Product & Solution Development, Mr. Shahzad Rasheed, CTO, EBG, Huawei Technologies Pakistan, talked about how Huawei is the pioneer in this ever-changing world of ICT technologies and how Huawei is leading the era of Digital Transformation.

Today, Huawei has more than 50 partners working in Pakistan. Mr. Shan Xiaoping, the Director of Huawei Channel Business Department, explained about the Huawei channel policies and incentive programs for the partners in 2020. He talked about the continuous investment in by Huawei for its Partners through comprehensive training can help to grow business together. Few partners shared their success stories about how they have improved business while working with Huawei.

The event reached a specific targeted audience of over180 experts across Pakistan who joined the live Webcast. Huawei believes that, long-term success is dependent on the success of its partners and customers.

The event ended with “2019 Outstanding performance Award” included four different categories Distributor Award, Professional Capability Awards, Excellent Individual Award, and Excellent Partner Award.

Mr. David Shi, the President for the Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Middle East concluded the summit saying:

“I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all of our partners in Pakistan. Despite all kinds of challenges, together we have done a great job last year. Especially in Pakistan, our partners have stood firm with Huawei and trusted on our ability to sustain supply, delivery, and services for our customers. We believe that collaboration leads to shared success and builds the foundation for sustainable development. It is the only way forward and we will continue to develop a healthy, win-win ecosystem.”