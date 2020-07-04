Javed Ghani Has Been Appointed as New Chairman of FBR

The government has appointed Muhammad Javed Ghani as the new Chairman Federal Board of Revenue for a period of three months. He will replace Nausheen Javaid Amjad with the immediate effect.

According to the notification, the new chairman will be heading FBR until the appointment in the coming weeks.

He is a grade 22-officer of Pakistan’s Customs Services and is presently serving as Member FBR. Muhammad Javed Ghani will assume the additional charge of the Chairman FBR along with his present office of Member (Customs Policy).

He is the fifth head of FBR in the government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) since 2018. Previously Nausheen Amjad, Shabber Zaidi, Jahanzeb Khan, and Rukhsana Yasmin served as the heads of the revenue authority for brief tenures.

Muhammad Javed Ghani has worked on various senior and mid-level policy-making as well as supervisory positions across the country at the Customs Headquarters and at various ports, airports, and border customs offices including Karachi and Islamabad airports and Gwadar Sea Port, Sost (border with China), Chaman (border with Afghanistan), Taftan (border with Iran), Karachi Sea Port, Quetta, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Sialkot Inland Ports, with the responsibility to suggest legal changes and oversee implementation of customs and trade laws as well as cross border trade.

He holds a Master’s degree in International Economic Law with distinction from Warwick University, United Kingdom, and a Master’s Degree in Economics from Government College (Punjab University), Lahore, Pakistan.

Nausheed Javaid Amjad, the outgoing chairperson FBR, has been posted as the secretary at National Heritage and Cultural Division.