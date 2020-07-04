Situation Report: 3,387 New Cases, 68 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan yesterday reported 3,387 new coronavirus cases in the country as testing capacity stood at around 22K, with test to positive ratio of around 15.36%, which is still quite high as compared to various countries but lower than Pakistan’s average of around 22% from last month.

Sindh reported 1,496 new cases in a day, where almost half or 750 cases were reported from Karachi only.

Punjab reported 1,341 new cases where Lahore and Rawalpindi reported 464 and 107 cases respectively.

KP, Islamabad and Balochistan reported 336, 97 and 66 cases in 24 hours respectively.

AJK reported record 54 cases, highest single day rise in new cases there since the beginning of the outbreak.

Punjab yesterday reported around 9K recoveries yesterday (mostly those who were isolated at home and were mark as recovered after testing negative), as total recoveries in the country reached 125,094 or 55.5% of all tested positive cases.

Active cases came down to 95,570, or a level that we previously had on June 16, 2020.

Number of ICU admissions in the country reached 2,460.

More in below table and graphs: