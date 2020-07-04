Situation Report: 3,387 New Cases, 68 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan yesterday reported 3,387 new coronavirus cases in the country as testing capacity stood at around 22K, with test to positive ratio of around 15.36%, which is still quite high as compared to various countries but lower than Pakistan’s average of around 22% from last month.

Sindh reported 1,496 new cases in a day, where almost half or 750 cases were reported from Karachi only.

Punjab reported 1,341 new cases where Lahore and Rawalpindi reported 464 and 107 cases respectively.

KP, Islamabad and Balochistan reported 336, 97 and 66 cases in 24 hours respectively.

AJK reported record 54 cases, highest single day rise in new cases there since the beginning of the outbreak.

Punjab yesterday reported around 9K recoveries yesterday (mostly those who were isolated at home and were mark as recovered after testing negative), as total recoveries in the country reached 125,094 or 55.5% of all tested positive cases.

Active cases came down to 95,570, or a level that we previously had on June 16, 2020.

Number of ICU admissions in the country reached 2,460.

More in below table and graphs:

Total Cases In 24 Hours Tests in 24 Hours Deaths Last 24 Hours
AJK 1,214 54 (Record) 260 34 01
Balochistan 10,717 51 325 122 00
GB 1,536 12 70 28 00
Islamabad 13,292 97 2,327 130 01
KP 27,506 336 1,845 1,002 19
Punjab 80,297 1,341 7,196 1,844 25
Sindh 90,721 1,496 10,027 1,459 22
Total 225,283 3,387 22,050 4,619 68

