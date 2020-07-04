Xiaomi Master 65″ 4K OLED TV Competes With Best in Class Samsung and Sony TVs

Xiaomi is entering the premium TV market with the launch of the Mi TV Master, a 65″ 4K OLED TV. It features almost non-existent bezels that are only 4.6mm thick, giving the display a whopping 98.8% screen to body ratio.

The 65-inch OLED panel has 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with an Automatic Low Latency Mode that can switch the display’s response time to 1ms, making it fit for gaming as well. Other specifications include 1000 nits peak brightness, 178-degree viewing angles, support for Dolby Vision, and 98.5% of the DCI P3 color gamut.

As mentioned earlier, the bezels on the display are almost invisible, especially from a distance. There is also a dedicated gaming mode with features such as MEMC motion compensation and APU neural network for dynamic picture quality adjustment. In total, there are around 20 image quality enhancements available and 5 major scene presets to choose from.

As for audio output, the Mi TV Master has two 12.5W speakers, two additional speakers for surround sound, and a 20W 50Hz subwoofer with ultra-low frequency. These speakers have support for Dolby Audio, DTS Audio and there are also 4 different mics to power the XiaoAI voice assistant.

Under the hood, the TV is powered by the Mediatek MT9650 SoC with a quad-core processor and 3GB/32GB memory. On the connectivity side, it has three HDMI ports, two USB A ports, an ethernet port, and S/PDIF input. It supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

Of course, with such premium specifications, the Mi TV Master also comes with a premium price tag, coming in at $1840 once it goes for sale on July 8.