July 4th: 3,191 New Cases, 93 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan yesterday reported 3,191 new coronavirus cases in the country with 25,527 samples tested in last 24 hours.

Sindh reported almost half or 1,585 new cases yesterday as Sindh’s tally reached 92,306. Another 1,020 cases were reported from Punjab where 442 new cases were reported from Lahore only while Rawalpindi registered 114 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours.

KP, Islamabad and Balochistan added 337, 117 and 49 new cases respectively.

AJK registered 74 new cases in 24 hours, highest single day increase in new cases in the region, indicating that disease is spreading there that it must be taken care of.

A total of 93 patients died of coronavirus related complications yesterday. Total deaths reached 4,712 in the country.

129,830 patients recovered from the viral till to date with 56.8% recovery rate out of all positive cases.