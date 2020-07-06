54% Pakistanis Have Either Been Laid Off or Face Pay Cuts During COVID-19 Pandemic

According to a joint survey carried out by Gallup Pakistan and Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) Pakistan, more than 54% Pakistanis have either been laid off by their employers or are working with reduced salaries as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled “Impact of COVID-19 on Consumers in Pakistan” the telephonic survey was carried out between 4 and 16 June. A total of 1,291 individuals participated in the survey, of which 52% were males and 48% females. 65% of the participants belonged to rural areas while 35% from urban areas.

When asked how the COVID-19 situation has impacted your income, 27% of the participants revealed that they have already lost their jobs during the pandemic. Meanwhile, 59% of the participants expressed apprehensions that they might lose their jobs in the coming months if the COVID-19 situation doesn’t ameliorate.

Moreover, 27% of the participants have accepted pay cuts during the Coronavirus pandemic, 12% have been furloughed while 8% are on paid leave. 26% of the participants disclosed that the outbreak hasn’t impacted their income in any way.

The Coronavirus pandemic has impacted the low-income segment of the society the most as 32% or 1 in 3 employees hailing from the social class have been laid off. 20% or 1 in 5 employees from the middle-income class have been laid off while 9% or 1 in 10 employees from the high-income class have been terminated during the pandemic.

Being the most populous province, Punjab has the highest share of the employees laid off during the Coronavirus pandemic with 32% followed by KPK with 23% which is followed by Sindh and Balochistan with 22%.

Furthermore, 30% or 1 in 3 male employees have been laid off while 25% or 1 in 4 female employees have been terminated during the pandemic.

33% of the terminated employees are aged 50 or above, 28% are aged between 30 and 50, and 27% are under 30.

31% or 1 in 3 employees from rural areas have been terminated during the pandemic against 21% or 1 in 5 employees from the urban areas.