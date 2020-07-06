Court Seizes Former PSO MD’s Assets in LNG Scam Case

Former Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Shahidul Islam has been declared an offender by the Accountability Court for his continuous absence in the LNG scam case that also involves former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

According to details, the decision was taken after the NAB prosecutor apprised the court that the accused has left the country to evade case proceedings.

ALSO READ

Why Banning PUBG is Complete Nonsense

Furious with the revelation, the Accountability Court judge immediately ordered concerned authorities to revoke the CNIC of Shahidul Islam and undertake measures for his extradition.

Moreover, NAB has decided to lodge an application in the Accountability Court seeking permission to confiscate all moveable and non-moveable assets of the Ex MD.

ALSO READ

Samsung Teases Upcoming Smartphone With 7,000 mAh Battery

The court has also ordered NAB to file a supplementary reference against all individuals including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Shahidul Islam accused in the LNG case on the next hearing.

To this, NAB’s prosecutor responded: