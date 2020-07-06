Inzamam Raises Questions on Reports That World T20 Will be Postponed Due to IPL

Former Pakistan captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, has expressed concerns that staging the Indian Premier League (IPL) by postponing World T20 will harm the game of cricket across the globe.

Rumors suggest that the World T20 is likely to be postponed to next year and IPL will be held in the same window. Inzamam has said that the Indian cricket board has a lot of control over the International Cricket Council (ICC), but if IPL is preferred over a mega multination event, it will raise eyebrows.

There are rumors’ that the T20 World Cup will clash with the Indian Premier League and the Australia-India series therefore it won’t take place. Indian board is strong and has control in the ICC. If Australia says that we cannot hold the World Cup because of the Covid-19 pandemic then their stance will be easily accepted. However, if a private league happens during the same time then questions will be raised.

“If the Indian board can manage an eight-team tournament then why can’t Cricket Australia hold a similar event?”, Inzamam asked in his YouTube video. The legendary cricketer also suggested New Zealand and Australia to jointly organize the mega event.

The 50-year-old also requested the ICC and member cricket boards to give more importance to international cricket rather than T20 leagues.

Priority should be to international cricket instead of T20 leagues. Otherwise it will lead to young players focusing on private leagues other than international matches.

The World T20 is scheduled in October-November this year, however, the ongoing pandemic has put the fate of the tournament in danger.

