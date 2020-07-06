Malik Riaz Announces 25 PhD Scholarships Every Year

Real estate tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain has announced 25 scholarships for Pakistani Ph.D. students every year under the Rukhsana Memorial Trust (RMT). The institution is named after his mother and carries out multiple philanthropic activities.

The selected candidates will get an opportunity to undertake a Ph.D. program in science and technology at any of the 200 top-ranking international universities in the US, Europe, Australia, China, and Japan. The list of the varsities will be updated every year based on the global ranking. The scholarship will also include tickets for international travel.

The full-fledged scholarship is for students of the country’s top five front-ranking universities, namely NED Karachi, UET Lahore, Punjab University, Peshawar University, and Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad.

Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz said that the RMT scholars will be bound to serve the government of Pakistan for five years.