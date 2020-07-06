Punjab Education Minister Clarifies News About Reopening Schools From 15 August

Punjab’s Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, has said that the education department has not announced any date for the reopening of schools across the province.

Earlier, media reports claimed that Dr. Murad has signaled the reopening of schools from 15 August.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Murad clarified that no date has been finalized for the reopening of the schools.

FAKE NEWS: No date has been Announced for opening of Schools in Punjab. What I have said is that if the Conditions of COVID 19 are manageable, only then we will try to open by August 15, 20 under very strict SOPs. I will not endanger the lives of our Children or our Teachers. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) July 4, 2020

What Dr. Murad intended to say was that schools will be reopened in Punjab from 15 August under strict SOPs only if the Coronavirus outbreak is contained.

Opening schools when the COVID-19 cases are rising is tantamount to risking the lives of students and staff.

Punjab’s education department has devised comprehensive SOPs to protect both students and staff once the academic process resumes.

Furthermore, Dr. Murad said that there is no chance of reopening of schools from 15 July considering the current COVID-19 situation.

Previously, Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, had also clarified that the Federal government hasn’t announced to reopen the schools from 15 July.

Federal and provincial education ministers will hold a meeting at the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) on 8 July to discuss whether to reopen the schools under strict SOPs amid the Coronavirus outbreak.