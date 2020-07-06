Samsung Galaxy Fold to Feature 25W Fast Charging [Leak]

According to a recent listing at the Chinese regulatory 3C, Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold 2, will come with 25W fast charging.

Although, by today’s standards, 25W fast charging is not something appealing, there are a couple of factors that come into play here. The foldable smartphone technology is still developing, and the OEMs are currently struggling with embedding more technology into the devices. Moreover, Samsung is also working on releasing a foldable phone that will not cost as much as the first Samsung Galaxy Fold. Nevertheless, 25W fast charging is more than the 15W offered by 2019’s Samsung Galaxy Fold. Hence, it is definitely an improvement in the right direction.

The upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset and a Galaxy Z Flip-like notification strip. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Fold came with Snapdragon 855, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB on-board storage, Android 9.0 Pie, 7.3″ Infinity Flex display, a 4.6″ Super AMOLED, a triple sensor main camera system, dual-sensor front camera setup and a 10 MP single sensor shooter on the cover.

According to the company, the Fold 2 will come with a completely different camera set up as compared to its predecessor. The smartphone is due to launch this August and will hit the markets by late September.