Twin Cities’ Emerging Online Grocery Service ‘Erocery’ Brings Online Qurbani

Erocery, the up-and-coming online grocery shopping service in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, is introducing an online Qurbani Livestock and Kasab (slaughter) booking service to facilitate the residents during Covid-19 pandemic.

Erocery launched a few months ago and provides grocery with free home delivery at discounted prices. RNS Solutions and local investors invested seed funds of USD 500,000 for the online grocery service in March 2020. Erocery.com was initiated as one of the top online grocery stores providing its valued services in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Through Erocery’s Online Qurbani services, animals can be booked online at only 25% advance payment, while slaughter services for Eid can also be reserved. The booked animal(s) will be delivered at the customer’s desired date and time without any additional charges. Kasab (slaughter) booking will be scheduled about which customers shall be apprised.

Commenting on the development, Erocery’s founder Dr. Shakil Muhammad remarked, “The purpose of extending our online grocery initiative to launch online Qurbani services during Covid-19 is two-fold: to ease the process of buying animals, and to allow our customers to observe social distancing which is a need of the hour.”

“To ensure the delivery of only healthy animals, Erocery has hired a veterinary inspector for the inspection of animals’ health,” informed an Erocery representative. “We are buying animals directly from farmhouses and farmers to build a disruptive supply chain.”

The representative added that Erocery will provide detailed information regarding each animal underneath its picture including animal Type, Code, Availability, Sex, Price, Age (in months), Weight (in kg), and Number of Teeth. A video will also be provided of the chosen animal.

Customers can book sacrificial animal(s) or slaughter services online through Erocery’s web platform, its mobile app, or by visiting Erocery headquarters at Office #2, 3rd Floor Al Rahim Arcade National Market, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi, 46000, Pakistan. They can also contact Erocery at +92 330 2755559 for additional information and booking.