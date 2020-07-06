Twitterati Furious, Ask For Boycott of ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God’ Movie

Iranian movie on the life of Holy Prophet, Muhammad The Messenger of God, is once again facing criticism from the masses as social media moves to enforce a permanent ban on the film.

The movie, directed by Majid Majidi, is based on the events, trials, and tribulations of the city of Makkah in 6th century AD. It is also one of the biggest-budgeted Iranian films to date with a budget of $40 million.

The hashtag #BoycottMovieOfProphet is currently trending on Twitter as the social media users ask for the boycott of the Islamic film.

ALSO READ

Israeli Health Minister Believes The Messiah Will Cure Coronavirus

According to Wikipedia, the storyline of Muhammad Rasoolullah is as follows:

By the order of Abraha, King of Habasha, one of his army commanders launches an attack on Mecca in order to destroy the Kaaba. He leads a well-equipped force of thousands of soldiers, horses and elephants. As the army approaches Mecca, the elephants respond to divine order by halting and refusing to continue. Millions of small birds then release a hail of stones onto Abraha’s forces and the army is annihilated. A month later, Muhammad (S.A.W.) is born. This film depicts the pre-Islamic Arabia as seen through the eyes of Muhammad (S.A.W.) from birth to the age of 13.

As per the reports, the movie, originally released in 2015, is now set to be released in India in the Hindi language which has led to a huge outcry among Muslims across the globe.

Here’s what the people are saying on Twitter:

Totally Unacceptable..! I request all of you to #BoycottMovieOfProphet This movie should be banned as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/QfnJYS17nD — Elaaf Turk 🇹🇷 (@ElaafTurk) July 6, 2020

If you want to know about the life of the beloved Prophet, then read the Qur'an

and indeed you (o muhammad) are of a great moral character

وَاِنَّکَ لَعَلٰی خُلُقٍ عَظِیْمٍ#BoycottMovieOfProphet#BoycottMovieOfProphetं pic.twitter.com/MbaoWhRX6G — جواد بھٹی (@Jawadbhatti602) July 6, 2020

We do not tolerate anything wrong with the glory of our Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him). We will sacrifice for them to the last drop of our lives!!!!

#BoycottMovieOfProphet pic.twitter.com/TUEcLNOVpd — Rana Kamran (@Shaheen_IQBALka) July 6, 2020

We Don't need any type of movie to understand the personality of our beloved ❤️ Muhammd PBUH.#BoycottMovieOfProphet pic.twitter.com/bXqb14nUdO — Muhammad Nouman Fiaz 🇵🇰 (@NoumanFiaz) July 5, 2020

We boycott this fitna with all our senses. The Qur'an and Hadith are enough to guide us.

Muslims around the world should speak out against this movie.#BoycottMovieOfProphet pic.twitter.com/nBUEgRyBT5 — Uman Malik (@U_3322) July 6, 2020

The movie that is being made on Prophet Muhammad (SAWS) must be boycotted before its release otherwise it will definitely decrease our iman rather than increasing. Also, filmography is strictly prohibited in Sharia law. Kind request to the makers, stop it.#BoycottMovieOfProphet pic.twitter.com/SRzJkFwAGQ — چوھدری رضوان (@Charm9T) July 6, 2020

A great personality like the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) does not need any movie….#BoycottMovieOfProphet pic.twitter.com/2dvRnfPuhN — Sheharyar Khan (@Shehary11258704) July 5, 2020

Hey guys just give 1 star to this 👇app that is releasing the film. Just do it.#BoycottMovieOfProphet pic.twitter.com/5c7eEek2H7#BoycottMovieOfProphet — Shakil Khan (@ShakilK86267118) July 5, 2020

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.