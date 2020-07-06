Twitterati Furious, Ask For Boycott of ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God’ Movie

Posted 2 hours ago by Sajawal Rehman

Iranian movie on the life of Holy Prophet, Muhammad The Messenger of God, is once again facing criticism from the masses as social media moves to enforce a permanent ban on the film.

The movie, directed by Majid Majidi, is based on the events, trials, and tribulations of the city of Makkah in 6th century AD. It is also one of the biggest-budgeted Iranian films to date with a budget of $40 million.

The hashtag #BoycottMovieOfProphet is currently trending on Twitter as the social media users ask for the boycott of the Islamic film.

According to Wikipedia, the storyline of Muhammad Rasoolullah is as follows:

By the order of Abraha, King of Habasha, one of his army commanders launches an attack on Mecca in order to destroy the Kaaba. He leads a well-equipped force of thousands of soldiers, horses and elephants. As the army approaches Mecca, the elephants respond to divine order by halting and refusing to continue. Millions of small birds then release a hail of stones onto Abraha’s forces and the army is annihilated. A month later, Muhammad (S.A.W.) is born. This film depicts the pre-Islamic Arabia as seen through the eyes of Muhammad (S.A.W.) from birth to the age of 13.

As per the reports, the movie, originally released in 2015, is now set to be released in India in the Hindi language which has led to a huge outcry among Muslims across the globe.

Here’s what the people are saying on Twitter:

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.

Sajawal Rehman

Feature Writer


  • As long as they haven’t shown Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) physically. I.e there’s no actor or ‘CGI being’ used for depiction of our Prophet, I’m fine with Movie.
    This movie will help counter anti Muhammad (PBUH) propaganda in West. Cuz Iranians are pretty great at making movies
    plz feel free to give your opinions as well

    Reply

  • the movie is a master piece, showing pisitive image of Muhammad’s family and and their beautiful characteristics

    Reply
