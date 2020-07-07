All-Format Babar Azam Wins Shahid Afridi’s Approval With His Hard Work

The run-machine, Babar Azam, has changed the perception of former Pakistan team captain, Shahid Afridi, thanks to his dedication and hard work. In an Instagram session with Zainab Abbas, Afridi revealed that he initially thought of Babar as a good player in Tests and ODIs, however, his T20 game didn’t impress him much.

Afridi’s thinking has now changed as Babar is one of the most prolific scorers in the shortest format which is the reason why he is the number 1 batsman in T20I cricket.

I thought Babar Azam would survive in Tests and ODIs but not in T20Is. This was my opinion. But the way that guy has polished and groomed himself. The shots he plays.

Explaining the reason behind Babar’s meteoric rise, Afridi said hard work has a lot to do with one’s success. You can’t just set goals and achieve them without putting in the hard yards.

It depends on the goals you set yourself. It is always hard work. I can’t just keep thinking that I want to be like AB de Villiers or Virat Kohli. If you don’t work hard enough it can never be possible. In order to achieve any goal you always have to work hard.

Talking about the players he likes in the current national team, Afridi picked Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, and Imad Wasim. Talking about Imad and Shadab, Afridi said that all-rounders have great value in the team as they can win matches with both bat and ball.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.