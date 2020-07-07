Asad Umar Reviews Karachi-Quetta Highway’s Progress

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting to review various toad infrastructure projects under a public-private partnership (PPP). Chairman National Highway Authority Capt. Sikandar Qayyum, Chief Executive Officer PPPA Malik Ahmed Khan, and senior officials were present in the meeting.

Minister was briefed on various projects which were currently under consideration for implementation under PPP mode.

The meeting was informed that apart from Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway, which has been approved by CDWP two more road projects “N-25 Karachi-Quetta Road” worth approximately Rs. 200 billion and Mianwali- Muzaffargarh Road worth approximately Rs. 100 billion are also being processed for implementation.

The minister said that these projects would help provide good road infrastructure facilities in collaboration with the private sector. The Minister further directed to complete the design and feasibility studies of both the project by 31st March 2021.

National Highway N-25 connects Karachi with Quetta the capital of Balochistan and provides access to Afghanistan via Chaman. This project includes the construction of an additional carriageway and rehabilitation of the existing road to make it a 4 lane divided carriageway.