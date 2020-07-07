Clothing Giant Hugo Boss Orders Sportswear From Pakistan for The First Time

German fashion giant Hugo Boss has given its first order of sportswear to a Pakistani company.

This was revealed by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood through Twitter. He noted that this was due to the effort of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) for holding the 35th IAF Convention in November last year.

Happy to note that well known brand, Hugo Boss, has placed its first order of sportswear to a Pakistani company. This achievement was due to the effort of PRGMEA for holding the 35th IAF Fashion Convention in Nov last year, in Lahore. Congratulations to Ijaz Khokhar and PRGMEA. — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) July 7, 2020

It is the need of the hour for Pakistan to pursue a ‘Make in Pakistan’ policy and rapid industrialization for substituting the imports and enhancing our exports’.

This was said by Advisor to the Prime Minister, Abdul Razak Dawood, in a meeting with a delegation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry at the Ministry of Commerce last week.

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s Trade Deficit Decline by 27% in FY20 Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

The readymade garment industry is one of the more important small-scale industries in Pakistan with a large demand for its products both at home and abroad.