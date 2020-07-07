DOW University Halves Salaries of All Staff Including Doctors Treating COVID-19

DOW University of Health and Sciences (DUHS) has halved the salaries of all employees, including doctors. The reduction was announced even though the healthcare professionals working at DOW university are at the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

DOW University was recently handed the management of the newly constructed 400 hundred bed Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital by CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah. As a result, all employees of DOW University are helping treat COVID-19 patients.

According to a report, the professors, assistant professors, and the doctors employed at the university received half of their salaries for June as well. It was also reported that the salaries were released after a delay of seven days.