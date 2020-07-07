EOBI to Release Higher Pensions Next Month

The Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has announced to pay Rs. 2.4 billion in liabilities after the increase in pensions last month.

EOBI Chairman Azhar Hameed said that the arrears of 3 months: for April, May, and June would be paid to the registered pensioners of EOBI in August next month.

Last month, the government had approved an increment of Rs. 2,000 for EOBI pensioners, and now the registered pensioners will receive Rs. 8,500 a month.

This is the second revision in EOBI pensions since Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) took over. The incumbent government had enhanced the minimum pension of EOBI’s insured pensioners from Rs. 5,250 to Rs. 6,500 during 2018.

Earlier, on a separate occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari had said that the government aims to increase pensions up to Rs. 15,000.

The EOBI pension has been enhanced by 62 percent since Prime Minister Imran Khan took the helm and we are intending to raise this amount up to Rs 15,000 by the end of our tenure (2023).

He noted that the government will soon digitize the EOBI, which will help bring transparency in its affairs.