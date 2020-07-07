HEC Announces Fully-Funded Postgraduate Scholarships for Thailand

Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from all over Pakistan, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), for the Chulabhorn Graduate Institute Postgraduate Scholarship Programme 2021.

The scholarships offered are of Master’s level (18 years education) and successful candidates will fly to Thailand to study in various fields of Applied Biological Sciences including Environmental Toxicology, Environmental Health, and Chemical Sciences.

According to HEC, the scholarship will cover tuition fees and all other academic fees, round airfare tickets, accommodation, monthly stipend, book allowance, and health insurance.

HEC will grant the scholarships purely on merit basis after taking into account the potential of the applicant and their impact in shaping Pakistan’s future.

All applicants are required to have a Bachelor’s degree (16 years education) with a minimum 3 CGPA in the following subjects.

Chemistry

Biology

Biological Sciences

Molecular Biology

Environmental Sciences

Medicine

Medical Technology

Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences

Applicants must also affix experience certificates of scientific laboratory research along with their applications.

Besides, all applicants are required to demonstrate English language proficiency in either one of the two most accepted English proficiency exams around the world; TOEFL or IELTS.

Students aged less than 30 years on or before 30 October 2020 can apply for the scholarship program.

Apply for the Chulabhorn Scholarship Program at HEC’s official website