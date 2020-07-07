Internet4GilgitBaltistan Trends as People Demand Internet for GB

The internet is a basic necessity these days, no matter how remote a region is. With everything moving online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 24/7 internet is a must. The students have to go to far off areas – some even have to climb mountains – for internet connectivity to attend online classes.

Gilgit-Baltistan is a heavenly province with gushing streams, massive glaciers, snow-capped mountains, and some of the most beautiful lakes in Pakistan. The province, however, lacks quality internet services despite the fact that its tourist spots are some of the most beautiful places in the country with a large number of people visiting these places, especially in summers.

The social media users from GB are also bashing SCO for providing painfully slow services despite enjoying a monopoly in terms of internet services in the region. Hashtag #Internet4GilgitBaltistan is currently among the top trends on Twitter as the people of Gilgit-Baltistan raise their voices to get quality internet services in the province.

Here’s what people are tweeting about the subject:

From Chilas to Jaglot, from Passu to Jutal, and from Gulmit to Sost, #Internet4GilgitBaltistan is a serious issue that needs to be addressed on urgent basis. This is because I have been to GB many times and I know the severity of the problem. pic.twitter.com/W4UjbMHXMS — Umer Farooq (@realUmerFarooqK) July 7, 2020

Gilgit-Baltistan is very beautiful but we can't advertise our area due to weak internet service.#Internet4GilgitBaltistan pic.twitter.com/sotgnrbYBQ — Inayat Abdali (@InayatAbdali1) July 7, 2020

According to this clause, SCO has a right to have monopoly. But I don't understand, then how other network operators are working and provided call services? Are they being licensed by SCO? Anyone?#Internet4Gilgitbaltistan pic.twitter.com/7FiHDqnNf5 — Amjad Hussain (@Jeddy_Amjad) July 7, 2020

China Mobile and Huawei have jointly taken 5G connectivity to Mount Everest while in #Gilgitbaltistan region doesn't even have proper 2G network… WE DEMAND FASTER INTERNET #Internet4GilgitBaltistan pic.twitter.com/5g2gGsEZZT — Arslan Mahmood (@arslanmahmood92) July 7, 2020

#GilgitBaltistan a hotspot and globally recognised tourist destination ,during COVID19 students are forced to leave the cities,students and youth are demanding 4G internet for online classes and work from home #Internet4GilgitBaltistan@YusufMoeed @fawadchaudhry @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/Ub90iwRhKu — Mirza Ali (@Mirza_climb) July 7, 2020

I can’t download a screenshot my friends send me about research. I can’t download a PDF. It especially never works when you need it. It’s embarrassing to even tell friends from other countries.

#Internet4GilgitBaltistan — Sultan Mehmood (@Sultangilgity) July 7, 2020

Attendance status of one of the students from Gilgit Baltistan#Internet4GilgitBaltistan pic.twitter.com/qmUfa1ozZM — saleem ullah (@ollah_ullah) July 7, 2020

I have to walk km's daily to attend my classes,I faced net issues many times during my quizies,papers and uploading assignments.

SCO failed to provide internet services in GB.

Let other networks work as well.#Internet4GilgitBaltistan#Trending pic.twitter.com/fJVLFKlMnS — Zakir Hussain (@Zakirbalti447) July 7, 2020

A sheer example of internet crises in Gilgit-Baltistan where students have to hike up to the mountain tops just to attend their online classes.

If this isn’t opression i don’t know what will. #Internet4GilgitBaltistan #GilgitBaltistan pic.twitter.com/JeByNPcKlk — Mr Hunzai (@Mrhunzai) July 7, 2020

Neither their DSL works nor their 3G/4G SCO is providing worst ever internet services in GilgitBaltistan!

Many regions of Gilgit Baltistan including tourist hotspot Phandar valley is even deprived of their available worst internet! #Internet4GilgitBaltistan #internet4phandar — Shamsuddin Mir (@shamskaka) July 7, 2020

Gilgitis: #Internet4GilgitBaltistan Pakistanis in other cities: But we also have issues while watching Netflix Gilgitis: pic.twitter.com/oCef0CIat5 — Alveena Mir (@AlveenaMir) July 6, 2020

SCO is neither improving its services nor allowing other networks to facilitate the region! Monopoly of Sco along with the non-serious attitude of fed.government has increased the sufferings of students..It's time to raise voice against their monopoly #Internet4GilgitBaltistan pic.twitter.com/b7ZfEE1Fyv — Lubna Yashkun🇵🇰 (@insanelawyer) July 6, 2020

Imagine of walking to these heights for online classes …. We are students not mountaineers. #Internet4GilgitBaltistan pic.twitter.com/ug0BIIzwIy — Ayaz Bercha (@BerchaAyaz) July 6, 2020

I had to come back to Islamabad from Hunza amidst the Corona situation and extreme heat because I couldn't work from home, all thanks to SCOM's fraudulent 4G services. We demand #internet4GilgitBaltistan, functional internet. — Thatbrowngilgiti (@Thatbrowngilgi1) July 6, 2020

