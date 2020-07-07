#Internet4GilgitBaltistan Trends as People Demand Internet for GB

Posted 2 hours ago by Sajawal Rehman

The internet is a basic necessity these days, no matter how remote a region is. With everything moving online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 24/7 internet is a must. The students have to go to far off areas – some even have to climb mountains – for internet connectivity to attend online classes.

Gilgit-Baltistan is a heavenly province with gushing streams, massive glaciers, snow-capped mountains, and some of the most beautiful lakes in Pakistan. The province, however, lacks quality internet services despite the fact that its tourist spots are some of the most beautiful places in the country with a large number of people visiting these places, especially in summers.

The social media users from GB are also bashing SCO for providing painfully slow services despite enjoying a monopoly in terms of internet services in the region. Hashtag #Internet4GilgitBaltistan is currently among the top trends on Twitter as the people of Gilgit-Baltistan raise their voices to get quality internet services in the province.

Here’s what people are tweeting about the subject:

Sajawal Rehman

Feature Writer


  • Government should make a local internet like China…. Indian spies have been using VPN and creating a serious security problems…. Huawei and ZTE can help Pakistan in intranet

