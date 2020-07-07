Islamabad High Court Rejects Petition Against PUBG Ban

Islamabad High Court has disposed of a petition against PUBG Mobile’s ban as it ordered the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to issue a lawful written order as to why the game was banned in the country.

PTA had temporarily suspended the battle royale game on 1st July citing concerns from parents and complaints from various segments of the society. In a press release, the regulatory authority said that “the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of the children”.

Earlier, a local PUBG player had moved the Islamabad High Court on 4th July, asking the court to dismiss PTA’s decision of the ban. The petitioner claimed that PUBG was a source of earning for him and many others as he had won a local gaming tournament and was set to represent Pakistan in PUBG World League on 10th July.

He also said that electronic gaming or e-gaming is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, therefore, the ban does not make any sense.

IHC heard the case on Monday, asking the PTA counsel as to why the game was suspended. He said that the Punjab Police had written a letter to PTA mentioning the rising number of suicide cases due to the game. He also told that the regulator had received numerous complaints from parents asking for a ban.

IHC single-bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq noted that PTA must mention the laws under which the decision was taken. PTA, in response, said that it will issue its order after hearing the petitioner.

