LHC Overturns PEMRA’s Decision to Ban Channel 24

Lahore High Court (LHC) has overturned Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) order suspending Channel 24’s transmission on Monday.

The media regulatory body had suspended the channel for repeated violations of license terms. The channel had acquired the license for entertainment transmission but had been running news and current affairs programs.

ALSO READ

PEMRA Suspends NEO TV’s License for Airing News & Current Affairs

Channel 24 challenged the decision in the Lahore High Court, which on Tuesday, issued a stay order in favor of the channel.

During the hearing, PEMRA’s lawyer stated that the order to ban the channel was issued by the competent authority after a due process.

However, the bench questioned if the competent authority was bigger than the court.

ALSO READ

PEMRA Issues Notices to ARY News, Dunya News & Others for Airing Fake News

Justice Sajid Mahmood of the LHC, asking PEMRA to submit a reply, lifted the ban and adjourned the hearing till Wednesday.