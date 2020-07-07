PIA Reduces Local Fares Again

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decreased the fares for all domestic flights for the second time in a week.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier has fixed the one-way fare at Rs. 11,525, including taxes, for all local destinations.

PIA has taken this decision to facilitate the passengers and the new fares will be applicable immediately.

On 30 June, PIA had fixed the one-way ticket at Rs. 12,000 for all domestic destinations against the previous fare of Rs. 16,500.

Action Against Airlines

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to take strict action against the airlines violating the SOPs issued by the authority to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In this regard, the Deputy DG CAA has written a letter to all airport managers, expressing disappointment over repeated instances of airlines violating the SOPs for international, chartered, and private flights.

The letter states:

All concerned airport managers are directed to liaise with respective chairman AOC’s to ensure probe into negligence in this regard and streamline the implementation of the SOPs.

Here is a copy of the letter:

Deputy DG CAA has warned all airlines that any future infringement of the latest directives will be dealt with according to the law and might lead to suspension of the operating permit of the airline.