Toyota Announces Massive Price Hike for Multiple Cars

It was being speculated since the announcement of the new budget and our worst fears have now been realized. Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has finally announced outrageous price increments on multiple vehicles.

It bears mentioning, however, that most vehicles that received a price hike had lower sales. The ones that are supposedly bought more, namely, the Corolla, the Yaris, and the Fortuner, are yet to receive a price bump. Still, the price increase is quite high as you can see in the table given below:

Car Variant Old Price (PKR) Revised Price (PKR) Increase (PKR) Prius 1.8L 8,370,000/- 9,270,000/- 900,000/- Camry Hybrid 16,500,000/- 18,630,000/- 2,130,000/- Coaster 29 Seater High-Roof 12,800,000/- 13,999,000/- 1,199,000/- Avanza M/T Petrol Powered 5,220,000/- 5,790,000/- 570,000/- Rush GMT 5,040,000/- 5,630,000/- 590,000/- GAT 5,220,000/- 5,840,000/- 620,000/- Prado 3.0 Liter Turbo-Diesel M/T 26,000,000/- 27,930,000/- 1,930,000/- 3.0 Liter Turbo-Diesel A/T 36,700,000/- 39,270,000/- 2,570,000/- 4.0 Liter V6 Petrol A/T 38,400,000/- 41,410,000/- 3,010,000/- Land Cruiser GX 4.5 Liter V8 M/T (Diesel) 38,900,000/- 41,690,000/- 2,790,000/- VX 4.5 Liter V8 A/T(Diesel) 46,500,000/- 51,370,000/- 4,870,000/- VX 4.6 Liter V8 A/T (Petrol) 48,000,000/- 52,650,000/- 4,650,000/- Hiace Deluxe Hiace Commuter Deluxe Std Roof 2.8 Liter 6,199,000/- 6,890,000/- 691,000/- Hiace Commuter Deluxe High Roof 2.8L 6,999,000/- 7,850,000/- 851,000/- Hiace Tourer Deluxe High Roof AT 2.8L 7,999,000/- 8,950,000/- 951,000/- Hiace Standard Roof (Diesel) 5,600,000/- 6,010,000/- 410,000/- Standard Roof Dual AC (Diesel) 6,070,000/- 6,480,000/- 410,000/- High Roof (Diesel) 6,870,000/- 7,350,000/- 480,000/- Standard Roof (Petrol) 5,270,000/- 5,690,000/- 420,000/- Standard Roof Dual AC (Petrol) 5,680,000/- 6,060,000/- 380,000/- Mid Roof Dual AC (Petrol) 6,190,000/- 6,620,000/- 430,000/-

The last price hike was announced by Toyota a few weeks ago for the new Hilux Revolution. If the ongoing trend of price hikes is any indication, we’re in for more price increases later this year. It has been a tough year for the auto industry with the stalled production and declined sales, but with such monumental price hikes happening multiple times a year, the fate of the automakers in Pakistan seems quite turbulent.