University of Karachi Removes Entrance Test Requirement for Various Programs

The University of Karachi (KU) has removed the entrance test for admission in various programs for the academic session 2020-21.

The varsity’s registrar, Dr. Saleem Shahzad, announced this on Sunday, saying that candidates for MS (Surgery) MPhil, Ph.D., and MD (Medicine) programs will not be required to do an entrance test.

Instead, candidates will be evaluated on their interviews conducted by respective departmental research committees.

Interested students are required to submit scanned copies of their admission forms. Similarly, degree holders from foreign or HEC recognized local-degree awarding institutes will need an equivalence certificate obtained from the office of the deputy registrar of academics.

Scanned copies of the admission form and the fee deposit slip can be submitted by July 19.

KU is offering admissions in various departments, including faculties of arts and social sciences, science, law, medicine, pharmacy, and others.

The admission prospectus and fee voucher are available at KU’s website, www.uokadmission.edu.pk.