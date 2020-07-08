Federal Cabinet Appoints Arshad Malik as CEO of PIA for Three Years

Air Marshal Arshad Malik, who is set to retire from Pakistan Air Force 12th of July, 2020, is also set to take the helm at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as the CEO for three more years. His appointment as the CEO is said to be on a three year contract basis.

Malik was given the role of CEO PIA in April 2019. Yesterday, news broke that the federal cabinet has appointed Malik as the CEO of the national flag career for the next 3 years.

In the same session, the cabinet was briefed in detail about the developments pertaining to the “pilots with fake licenses” issue. The cabinet was told that immediate actions have already been taken against the pilots holding fake degrees. Having heard the developments, the cabinet ordered for the investigation of the fake license issue to be brought to its conclusion on an urgent basis.

It bears mentioning that PIA had fired 49 employees from the company. Out of those 49, 25 were dismissed on the charges of (allegedly) possessing fake or tampered degrees, 21 for prolonged absence, one for violation of organizational rules, two for non-consensual disclosure of official information on social and mainstream media.

The hot waters continue to rise for PIA owing to a number of unfortunate events having occurred in the past few days. From the Karachi crash, to a flight attendant going missing in Canada just yesterday, and a whole slew of technical issues and administrative faults in-between, PIA has seen a lot of negative publicity as of late.