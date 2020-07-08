July 8th: 2,980 New Cases, 83 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan yesterday added 2,980 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours with total tests done around 21K during the reported period.

Sindh contributed towards almost half or 1,390 cases during past 24 hours, which is its lowest daily rise in cases in 11 days. Karachi registered 759 new cases while Hayderabad and Khairpur registered 71 and 86 new coronavirus cases respectively. Sindh reported 42 deaths out of total 83 reported deaths in a day.

Punjab added 930 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours where Lahore and Rawalpindi added 485 and 100 new cases during past 24 hours respectively.

KP, Islamabad and Balochistan added 445, 93 and 78 new cases in a day.

6,008 new recoveries were registered yesterday, as total number of recoveries reached 140,965 or 59.4% of all reported cases.

Active cases came down to 91,602 or the level of active cases that we had on June 15th.

Here are total recovered patients by region:

Total Cases Recovered % of Total Cases Deaths Active Cases AJK 1,419 788 55.5% 40 591 Balochistan 10,919 6,432 58.9% 124 4,363 GB 1,595 1,232 77.2% 30 333 Islamabad 13,650 9,655 70.7% 140 3,855 KPK 28,681 17,266 60.2% 1,045 10,370 Punjab 83,599 50,916 60.9% 1,929 30,754 Sindh 97,626 54,676 60.0% 1,614 41,336 Total 237,489 140,965 59.4% 4,922 91,602

Number of ICU admissions also decreased by around 70 in a day and stood at 2,236.

More in below table and graphs: