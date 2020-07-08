July 8th: 2,980 New Cases, 83 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan yesterday added 2,980 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours with total tests done around 21K during the reported period.
Sindh contributed towards almost half or 1,390 cases during past 24 hours, which is its lowest daily rise in cases in 11 days. Karachi registered 759 new cases while Hayderabad and Khairpur registered 71 and 86 new coronavirus cases respectively. Sindh reported 42 deaths out of total 83 reported deaths in a day.
Punjab added 930 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours where Lahore and Rawalpindi added 485 and 100 new cases during past 24 hours respectively.
KP, Islamabad and Balochistan added 445, 93 and 78 new cases in a day.
6,008 new recoveries were registered yesterday, as total number of recoveries reached 140,965 or 59.4% of all reported cases.
Active cases came down to 91,602 or the level of active cases that we had on June 15th.
Here are total recovered patients by region:
|Total Cases
|Recovered
|% of Total Cases
|Deaths
|Active Cases
|AJK
|1,419
|788
|55.5%
|40
|591
|Balochistan
|10,919
|6,432
|58.9%
|124
|4,363
|GB
|1,595
|1,232
|77.2%
|30
|333
|Islamabad
|13,650
|9,655
|70.7%
|140
|3,855
|KPK
|28,681
|17,266
|60.2%
|1,045
|10,370
|Punjab
|83,599
|50,916
|60.9%
|1,929
|30,754
|Sindh
|97,626
|54,676
|60.0%
|1,614
|41,336
|Total
|237,489
|140,965
|59.4%
|4,922
|91,602
Number of ICU admissions also decreased by around 70 in a day and stood at 2,236.
More in below table and graphs:
|Total Cases
|In 24 Hours
|Tests in 24 Hours
|Deaths
|Last 24 Hours
|AJK
|1,419
|36
|293
|40
|04
|Balochistan
|10,919
|78
|505
|124
|00
|GB
|1,595
|08
|82
|30
|00
|Islamabad
|13,650
|93
|2,078
|140
|00
|KP
|28,681
|445
|2,017
|1,045
|07
|Punjab
|83,599
|930
|7,659
|1,929
|30
|Sindh
|97,626
|1,390
|9,317
|1,614
|42
|Total
|237,489
|2,980
|21,951
|4,922
|83