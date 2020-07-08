Match the Beats on #GiveMe5withSpark5 and Win All-New TECNO Spark 5 Pro

The greatly admired smartphone brand TECNO has finally kicked off its much anticipated and most exciting TikTok campaign, the #GiveMe5withSpark5 challenge. TECNO, a trademark of excellence and innovation, is once again giving its fans a chance to showcase their talent, demonstrate their fandom for TECNO, and a chance to win the all-new Spark 5 PRO.

The popularity graph of the TikTok app is touching new heights and it has become one of the world’s most downloaded apps in recent years. TECNO, feeling the pulse of youth, is featuring three stunning divas from the television industry namely Sadia Khan, Hina Altaf, and Yashmina Gill to broach the challenge #GiveMe5withSpark5 on TikTok.

The challenge is quite simple and amusing: it requires TikTokers and TECNO fans to replicate the unique dance steps on a rhythmic beat. Moreover, the brand will be giving away premium TECNO Spark 5 Pro to the lucky winners of this challenge.

Creek Ma, the General Manager of the brand shared his thoughts on this new venture by saying:

“We are delighted to commence our new campaign in collaboration with TikTok and talented media personalities. The versatility and vibrant personality of the featured actresses rightly goes with the recently launched Spark 5 Pro. TECNO always managed to bring innovation in its campaigns and products and now the brand is all set to bring storm in the market with Spark 5 Pro.”

To participate in the #GiveMe5WithSpark5 challenge, follow these simple steps: