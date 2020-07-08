Pakistani Passport Makes a Huge Improvement in Latest Passport Rankings for 2020

The Passport Index, the world’s leading real-time passport ranking tool, has ranked Pakistani passport at 192nd spot in the Individual Passport Power Ranking (IPPR) 2020.
Pakistani passport’s ranking has significantly improved this year as it jumped up 6 places from the 198th position for 2019.
ALSO READ
SBP Extends Multiple Relief Schemes For 3 More Months
IPPR is compiled by combining both the Mobility Score (MS), the number of countries one can visit without a visa, or they can obtain a visa on arrival, and United Nations Development Program’s Human Development Index (UNDP HDI). The higher the MS, the better the IPPR. UNDP HDI serves as a tie-breaker in case passports have the same MS.
Pakistani passport has a MS of 33 as its bearers enjoy the facility of visa-free access to 7 and visa on arrival in 26 countries.
Japan with an MS of 116 has been ranked at the top IPPR 2020 while Iraq with an MS of 26 has been ranked at the bottom of the 199 member list.
Here are the top 10 passports on IPPR 2020.
|Rank on IPPR 2020
|Name
|Mobility score
|1
|Japan
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|116
|3
|Finland
|115
|4
|Austria
|115
|5
|Luxembourg
|115
|6
|Ireland
|115
|7
|South Korea
|115
|8
|Switzerland
|115
|9
|Australia
|115
|10
|Denmark
|114
ALSO READ
HEC Announces Fully-Funded Postgraduate Scholarships for Thailand
Here are the bottom 10 passports on IPPR 2020
|Rank on IPPR 2020
|Name
|Mobility Score
|190
|Eritrea
|36
|191
|Myanmar
|36
|192
|Pakistan
|33
|193
|Palestine
|32
|194
|Iran
|32
|195
|Yemen
|31
|196
|Somalia
|30
|197
|Syria
|29
|198
|Afghanistan
|26
|199
|Iraq
|26
Read detailed IPPR 2020 at Passport Index.
33 countries were giving visas on either arrival or e-visa. This was last year and today.
Huge improvement?. Look at the chart. We are at 193 out of all countries. Eriteria that is one of the poorest countries of the world has no better ranking than us.
Anyway Once a Youthia is always a Youthia. You guys are liars to the core. You have no shame left.