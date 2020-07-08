Pakistani Passport Makes a Huge Improvement in Latest Passport Rankings for 2020

Posted 2 hours ago by Haroon Hayder
The Passport Index, the world’s leading real-time passport ranking tool, has ranked Pakistani passport at 192nd spot in the Individual Passport Power Ranking (IPPR) 2020.

Pakistani passport’s ranking has significantly improved this year as it jumped up 6 places from the 198th position for 2019.

IPPR is compiled by combining both the Mobility Score (MS), the number of countries one can visit without a visa, or they can obtain a visa on arrival, and United Nations Development Program’s Human Development Index (UNDP HDI). The higher the MS, the better the IPPR. UNDP HDI serves as a tie-breaker in case passports have the same MS.

Pakistani passport has a MS of 33 as its bearers enjoy the facility of visa-free access to 7 and visa on arrival in 26 countries.

Japan with an MS of 116 has been ranked at the top IPPR 2020 while Iraq with an MS of 26 has been ranked at the bottom of the 199 member list.

Here are the top 10 passports on IPPR 2020.

Rank on IPPR 2020NameMobility score
1Japan116
2New Zealand116
3Finland115
4Austria115
5Luxembourg115
6Ireland115
7South Korea115
8Switzerland115
9Australia115
10Denmark114

Here are the bottom 10 passports on IPPR 2020

Rank on IPPR 2020NameMobility Score
190Eritrea36
191Myanmar36
192Pakistan33
193Palestine32
194Iran32
195Yemen31
196Somalia30
197Syria29
198Afghanistan26
199Iraq26

Read detailed IPPR 2020 at Passport Index.

  • Huge improvement?. Look at the chart. We are at 193 out of all countries. Eriteria that is one of the poorest countries of the world has no better ranking than us.
    Anyway Once a Youthia is always a Youthia. You guys are liars to the core. You have no shame left.

