Pakistani Passport Makes a Huge Improvement in Latest Passport Rankings for 2020

The Passport Index, the world’s leading real-time passport ranking tool, has ranked Pakistani passport at 192nd spot in the Individual Passport Power Ranking (IPPR) 2020.

Pakistani passport’s ranking has significantly improved this year as it jumped up 6 places from the 198th position for 2019.

IPPR is compiled by combining both the Mobility Score (MS), the number of countries one can visit without a visa, or they can obtain a visa on arrival, and United Nations Development Program’s Human Development Index (UNDP HDI). The higher the MS, the better the IPPR. UNDP HDI serves as a tie-breaker in case passports have the same MS.

Pakistani passport has a MS of 33 as its bearers enjoy the facility of visa-free access to 7 and visa on arrival in 26 countries.

Japan with an MS of 116 has been ranked at the top IPPR 2020 while Iraq with an MS of 26 has been ranked at the bottom of the 199 member list.

Here are the top 10 passports on IPPR 2020.

Rank on IPPR 2020 Name Mobility score 1 Japan 116 2 New Zealand 116 3 Finland 115 4 Austria 115 5 Luxembourg 115 6 Ireland 115 7 South Korea 115 8 Switzerland 115 9 Australia 115 10 Denmark 114

Here are the bottom 10 passports on IPPR 2020

Rank on IPPR 2020 Name Mobility Score 190 Eritrea 36 191 Myanmar 36 192 Pakistan 33 193 Palestine 32 194 Iran 32 195 Yemen 31 196 Somalia 30 197 Syria 29 198 Afghanistan 26 199 Iraq 26

Read detailed IPPR 2020 at Passport Index.