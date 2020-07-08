Xiaomi Launches an eBook Reader That Blows Kindle Out of The Water

Xiaomi, via the several ecological chain subsidiaries, has been launching products in all areas. Its most recent announcement includes a kindle paperwhite-like eBook reader dubbed inkPad X.

Design and Display

Unlike the Kindle paperwhite, the device comes with thin bezels and is built around a 10-inch E-ink display with 1600 x 1200 resolution. It measures 237.1 x 172 x 7.4mm and is available in a single-color variant called Obsidian Black.

The screen comes with anti-glare protection and supports 24 brightness levels of warm and cold temperatures.

For comparison, the Kindle paperwhite 10th generation comes with a 6-inch display with a 16-level grayscale, measures 169 mm x 117 mm x 9.1 mm, and is available in four color variants.

Internals and Storage

The device is powered by an ARM quad-core Cortex-A7 chipset topped with 2GB LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB eMMC storage. In runs a heavily-skinned Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the eBook reader comes with a USB Type-C port and supports dual-band (2.4GHz/5GHz) WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. It also features a speaker and a MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical System) microphone.

Similar to the latest Kindle, you can pair Inkpad X with Bluetooth earphones and listen to audiobooks.

Battery and Pricing

Inkpad X packs a 3,800mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging and 45 days of standby time. It costs around $242 and is already available for sale.

For reference, the 10th gen Kindle paperwhite 32 GB waterproof variant costs around $160.