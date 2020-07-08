Xiaomi Launches RedmiBook 16 Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Processors

Redmi launched its 2020 versions of RedmiBook 16 laptops powered by AMD processors a few months ago. Now the company has unveiled the Intel version of the same laptops that are set to arrive in China soon.

The new RedmiBook 16 lineup will feature Intel’s 10th generation of Core i5 and i7 processors, unlike the AMD Ryzen 4000 variants we saw a few months ago.

As the name suggests, the laptops have 16-inch FHD+ displays with tiny bezels due to which the display has a 90% screen to body ratio. The full-sized keyboard has 1.5mm of key travel and 0.3mm custom keycaps. It features improved thermals with a 6mm heat pipe and a larger fan for better cooling. The two 2W speakers come with DTS audio support.

On the inside, the Core i5 and i7 processors are paired with up to 512GB SSD and 16GB DDR4 RAM. For graphics processing, you get the Intel Iris Plus graphics and 2GB DDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX350.

There is a 46Wh battery that can be charged from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes thanks to the 65W fast charging via USB C. At full charge, it can deliver 12 hours of local video playback, 8.5 hours of web browsing, and 9 hours of online video playback. Connectivity options include 1 HDMI port, 2 USB A ports, 2 USB C ports, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Intel variants of RedmiBook 16 laptops 2020 will go for sale on July 15th starting at just $712.