Airblue Announces Lower Ticket Prices For Local Flights

Airblue has announced a reduction in fares for domestic flights. This announcement comes after the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines had announced to reduce the fares on domestic routes as well.

According to the spokesperson of Airblue:

The one-way fare from Karachi to Islamabad and from Karachi to Lahore has been fixed at Rs. 7,889, passengers will also be allowed to carry 7 kilogramme (kg) of hand luggage.

Always FLY SMART & SAFE with #airblue!! 🛫💙 Now offering #Domestic Return fares as low as PKR 13,992. (Conditions Applied) #SAFEST Travel at #LOWEST Fares! ✨ Book your ticket to happiness at https://t.co/g8VR5u1woG or call us at 111-247-258. pic.twitter.com/Z6wKL2h8fv — Airblue (@airblueairline) July 8, 2020

The rates announced by Airblue are, according to their tweet, lowest right now for domestic routes for Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

Earlier on July 6, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced a reduction in its fares on domestic routes with immediate effect. According to the PIA spokesperson, the airline had fixed Rs 9,572 for a one-way ticket for any local destination.