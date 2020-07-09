Asian Development Bank Wants to Collaborate With PM’s Kamyab Jawan Program

Asian Development Bank (ADB) is keen to collaborate with Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Program through a partnership in various micro-financing schemes, launched by the government for financial inclusion of youth.

The bank announced this during a virtual meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar.

Usman Dar said that the country’s youth has huge potential and could play a key role in putting the country on the track of progress and development. The present government has been investing in youth extensively to ensure their economic empowerment.

The move was aimed at enhancing business activity and creating employment opportunities in the country, he added.

The SAPM appreciated the bank’s interest to mutually work towards the empowerment of Pakistani youth. ADB Deputy Country Director Asif Cheema said,

We will share concept paper containing proposal regarding lending to micro-financing schemes run by PM Kamyab Jawan Programme. ADB is keenly interested to explore all possible avenues for collaboration with Kamyab Jawan Program.

Usman Dar assured the ABD representatives of his support in ensuring ADB’s meaningful participation in the PM Kamyab Jawan Program.

He showed his willingness to also work on developing new loan schemes besides those already operative under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, introduced under the umbrella of the PM Kamyab Jawan Program.