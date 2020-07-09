Federal Govt Employees Get Just Three Holidays for Eid-ul-Azha

Unlike Eid-ul-Fitr, the federal government is planning to give a total of three holidays on Eid-ul-Azha considering the religious festival is likely to be celebrated from Friday, 31st July to Sunday, 2nd August 2020.

On the previous Eid, the government had given six holidays in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, however, this time around, the strategy has been changed. No additional holidays would restrict people to travel unnecessarily like what happened on Eid-ul-Fitr when everyone enjoyed their days off by going out to different places from 22nd to 27th May.

ALSO READ

Fawad Chaudhry Predicts Eid Ul Adha & Zil-Haj Moon Sighting

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also directed the government institutions not to approve any additional leave requests in a bid to stop people from unnecessary outings. The Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, has already announced the Eid-ul-Azha date to be 31st July as per the calendar created by his ministry.

Punjab government has announced to release the salaries of their employees on 27th July and notice regarding the matter has already been issued by the provincial finance department.

The government has urged the citizens to follow SOPs while buying sacrificial animals from markets to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.