Indonesia’s Lion Air to Start Flights in Pakistan Soon

Indonesia’s largest private airline, Lion Air is planning to launch flight operations in Pakistan, Indonesian ambassador to Pakistan Iwan S. Amri has revealed.

While addressing a webinar attended by leading Pakistani journalists, the Indonesian ambassador said Lion Air’s management is currently negotiating with Pakistan’s Aviation Ministry.

If the negotiations are successful, Lion Air will start flight operations from three Pakistani cities initially in the coming months, said Amri.

The Indonesian ambassador and Pakistani journalists exchanged views on the current relationship between the two countries and explored ways to further consolidate bilateral ties.

Efforts to Contain COVID-19

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc all over the world, with Pakistan and Indonesia being no exceptions, said Amri. Efforts to mitigate the crippling socio-economic impacts of the pandemic are also underway in both countries.

In an attempt to not only contain the disease but also alleviate its socio-economic impacts, Pakistan and Indonesia in tandem are identifying ways to boost sustainable bilateral economic activities.

Webinar With PBC

The Indonesian envoy also held a virtual conference with the members of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) in Karachi.

Amri lauded PBC’s role in providing valuable insights to the Pakistani government for the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and other countries.

PBC members highlighted several issues impeding the economic cooperation between the countries and stressed upon increasing bilateral trade that will prove mutually beneficial.

The ambassador acknowledged that Indonesia and Pakistan must work together for a sustainable trade relationship.

Amri assured PBC members of conveying their views regarding increasing bilateral trade with the Indonesian government.