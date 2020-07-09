Ministry of IT & Huawei Collaborate to Support Local IT Industry

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT & Telecom Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui recently chaired a meeting between the Ministry of IT & Telecom and Huawei Technologies.

The meeting was attended by Huawei Technologies Pakistan CEO Mark Meng along with participants from both sides and discussed a broad range of initiatives being taken by Huawei to increase the scope of information technology and telecom in Pakistan.

Huawei Pakistan is currently supporting Middle East clients from a Regional Competence Center in Pakistan and has employed more than 800 Pakistani engineers to support the Middle East. Huawei Technologies and MoIT will work on options to broader the spectrum of support by employing more Pakistani engineers.

Moreover, the Ministry of IT and Telecom offered its support for any initiative that Huawei is undertaking that could help the local IT industry and create employment opportunities. It was further stated by secretary IT & Telecom that the government of Pakistan will provide all necessary support to Huawei for establishing R&D centers in Pakistan in emerging technologies.

Secretary IT has also suggested that Huawei may build technology centers in Special Technology Zones throughout Pakistan. Both sides agreed to further strengthen their collaboration to expand the range of services being offered by Huawei in Pakistan.