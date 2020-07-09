OGDC Adds New Well to Sui Gas Supply

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has successfully added development well Mela 07 into the production stream with the gas being supplied into the main grid of the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL) network.

The Mela well is located in district Kohat, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. OGDCL as the operator holds 56.45 percent interest, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) holds 28.55 percent and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) owns 15 percent in a joint venture of Mela Drilling and Production Lease (D&PL).

The structure of Mela Well 07 was delineated drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in-house expertise. The zone is currently producing 427 barrels of crude oil and 5 MMSCFD gas.

The increase in oil and gas production will also help mitigate the ever-growing demand of domestic consumers and industry.

Mela Oil Field was discovered in September 2006. The newly-injected development well would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the OGDCL, PPL, GHPL, and the country, besides bringing significant savings to the exchequer through import substitution.