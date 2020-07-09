PIA Restarts Regular Flight Operations to the UAE

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume its regular flight operations to UAE from Thursday (today). According to PIA Spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan, the passengers will be able to travel from Pakistan to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain through airlines’ regular flights.

Passengers can book and purchase tickets through PIA Offices, Corporate Website and its travel agents. He said that passengers will be required to get their COVID -19 test done within 48 hours prior to flight departure and a negative test report would have to be presented at the time of Check-in.

He added that previously PIA was operating one-way relief flights to the UAE to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in the country, but now after obtaining permissions, the PIA would operate regular flights for the convenience of passengers.

In addition to submitting their Covid-19 test results, the passengers would be required to fill the health declaration form available online. However, the PIA has not authorized any health center for Covid-19 tests for passengers.

Earlier in the month, UAE aviation authority had asked Pakistan for detailed information about the qualifications of its pilots to ensure the safety of flights. The request came after Pakistan’s aviation minister said that close to a third of the country’s pilots had obtained flying licenses fraudulently.