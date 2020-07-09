Shoaib Akhtar’s Expectations from Pakistan on England Tour Startle Everyone

Former Pakistan fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, has said that Pakistan has the potential to beat the hosts in their upcoming series against England. Pakistan is set to play three Tests and as many T20Is from 5th August to 1st September.

The Rawalpindi Express said that the tour holds great importance for Pakistan, hoping that the Men in Green can bring in good results on the tour.

This is a very important tour for Pakistan. Pakistan needs to come out with something really good out of this

Earlier, Akhtar had urged Younis Khan, the batting coach, to refrain from statements like he did on England pacer, Jofra Archer. Younis said that Archer has the potential to trouble Pakistani batsmen, however, Shoaib Akhtar said that Younis should rather work on instilling his fighting spirit and fiery attitude into the team instead of giving pessimistic statements.

The 44-year-old appreciated PCB’s step to send an extended squad of 29 players, including both Test and T20I specialists, to better prepare for the upcoming series. Pakistan team is currently busy in playing scenario-based intra-squad practice matches in the absence of tour matches due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Earlier, Saeed Ajmal said that he will be surprised if Pakistan can manage to win a match on the tour against the hosts.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.