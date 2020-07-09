TCL 10 Plus & 10 Plus SE Launched With Mid-range Specs

TCL has added two new models to its ever-expanding 10 series of smartphones, and although they do look a lot like the rest, they are not the same. Unlike TCL 10 Pro or 10 5G, the new TCL 10 Plus and 10 SE are mid-rangers that have just gone on sale in Russia.

Design and Display

The TCL 10 Plus is almost identical to the TCL 10L that was launched a few months ago. The only major difference is that it features a notched display instead of a punch-hole cutout, and has a curved AMOLED panel instead. The screen size is 6.47-inches and the resolution is 1080p. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor instead, which is a plus.

The back has a triple camera sensor in a horizontal alignment, very uncommon.

The TCL 10 SE is more of a budget device with a 6.52-inch flat LCD that has a waterdrop notch at the top. It only has a 720p screen and 83% screen to body ratio because of the larger bezels compared to the 10 Plus.

A fingerprint sensor and a triple camera setup following the traditional TCL design can be seen in the back.

Internals and Storage

The TCL 10 Plus comes packing the mid-range Snapdragon 665 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the other hand, the TCL 10 SE features the budget Mediatek Helio P22 SoC seen on several other entry-level devices. This is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Both boot with Android 10 out of the box with TCL’s custom UI on top.

Cameras

As mentioned before, the TCL 10 Plus has a quad-camera sensor while the TCL 10 SE only has three lens setup. However, both have a 48MP main camera, an ultrawide camera, a depth sensor, but the 10 Plus gets an additional 2MP lens for macro photography. The 10 Plus is capable of 4k 30FPS and 1080p 120FPS videography, but the 10 SE can only do 1080p 30 FPS.

The 10 SE has an 8MP camera and the 10 Plus has a 16MP front shooter instead.

Battery and Pricing

You get a 4,000 mAh battery cell with the 10 SE, but the 10 Plus brings 4,500 mAh capacity. Both have fast charging available through the USB C port, neither support wireless charging.

Pricing is yet to be revealed for both.

Specifications