Toyota IMC Launches an Apprenticeship Program

Toyota is one of the most prolific automotive companies. Their sharp manufacturing and operational acumen have earned them a huge amount of success in every automotive market across the globe. Toyota Indus Motor Company (Toyota’s Pakistan branch) has been around for the three decades and has gone from manufacturing 20 vehicles a day in the beginning to manufacturing 275 every day now.

Given such impressive statistics, Toyota IMC makes for a fantastic place for the young and aspiring professionals to learn and apply their manufacturing and operational acumen.

Luckily for the next generation of technicians, Toyota IMC has launched an apprenticeship program at one of the leading automakers in Pakistan. The hopefuls can apply for the program by filling out an online form, provided that they are 18-23 years old and have a matriculation degree with a minimum of ‘C’ grade.

Toyota IMC has been conducting these apprenticeship programs in Pakistan for the last 25 years and has trained over 10,000 apprentices through this program, having spent 1.5 million man-hours training them. Because of these programs, Toyota IMC has created thousands of job opportunities for young professionals.

As per the CEO of Toyota IMC, Mr. Ali Asghar Jamali,

This is a one of its kind apprenticeship program that is only being offered at Toyota IMC. And those who work hard at it with dedication, derive the most benefit from it. Our team of dedicated craftsmen is the real-time example of the success of this apprenticeship program. We try to encourage a culture whereby the apprentices can learn from their errors. And because of this culture, we have been enabled to bring about significant improvements and growth to our company.

Toyota IMC has not yet announced the date or duration of the apprenticeship program. You can follow Toyota IMC’s website or reach out to them personally via contact details on the website if you wish to know more about the program.