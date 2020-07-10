Apple’s ARM-Based MacBooks Leaked

At the Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 last month, Apple finally confirmed the long-expected breakup of Apple and Intel. The Cupertino announced that it would start making a transition to ARM-based MacBooks starting this year or earlier next year.

Now, a reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that the upcoming Apple ARM-based silicon range will include a new MacBook Air and MacBook Pros with 13.3-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch screen sizes.

Earlier this month, Kuo detailed that he expects an ARM-based 13.3-inch MacBook Pro to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of this year. However, according to the new report, he suspects that the laptop will be an ARM-based MacBook Air. According to him, the upcoming MacBook Air will start shipping as early as by Q4 this year or Q1 next year.

He also predicted that in Q2 2020 or Q3 2020, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros running on ARM Silicon would make a debut in the market.

As far as an ARM-based iMac is concerned, Kuo didn’t have a lot to say about it. Although in a previous leak, he did predict that ARM iMac will hit the markets by Q1 2020.

Nevertheless, Apple’s transition to ARM silicon will take longer than expected. In the best-case scenario, it will take 12 to 18 months. The entire transition to ARM silicon is expected to take no less than 2 years.

The information mentioned in this article is not officially announced.